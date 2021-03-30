BLOOMINGTON, ILL. (03/25/2021)-- Megan Moody, of Gibson City, Illinois was named to the Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year at Illinois Wesleyan University. Moody is a sophomore majoring in Mathematics / Secondary Education.
Moody was among 771 students from 28 states and 15 countries named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List.
To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or better during the semester, based on 4.0 for straight As.
