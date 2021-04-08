25 Years Ago
Karen McGill, Brookston, received the Timothy Lamount Jones Award for the outstanding member of the Children of the American Revolution (CAR). The award was presented at the CAR state conference in Indianapolis. In addition, she was elected state chaplain for the coming year. McGill is also a member of the Pin Ja Wa Mo Tai Society, Children of the American Revolution. She is a junior at Frontier High School. Her parents are Arlene McGill, Brookston, and Douglas McGill, Reynolds.
50 Years Ago
Construction began this week on the new swimming pool at Camp Buffalo. Participating in the ground-breaking were Judge Norman Keisling, council president; Howard Gibson, scout executive; Jack West, camping and activities chairman; and Richard Wolf, council commissioner.