25 Years Ago
Former Twin Lakes All-State softball pitcher Jenny Deno posted two victories, including a no-hit performance against Butler, in leading Purdue to the title of last weekend’s Boilermaker Classic. Deno, a sophomore, worked six innings without allowing a hit in the Boilermakers’ 10-0 win against Butler on Saturday. She finished the game with five strikeouts and three walks. She returned to the mound Sunday for Purdue and earned an eight-inning 2-1 win against Northern Illinois in the tourney championship.
50 Years Ago
Den 1 of Brookston Pack 3126, with den mothers Donna McGlothlin and Martha Morehouse, has placed posters on display in the library. The theme “Cowboys and Indians” was used by Marke Bone, Patrick Perrin, Rick McGlothlin, Jerry Morehouse, Richie Leming and David Wagner.