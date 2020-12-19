25 YEARS AGO
Members of the Twin Lakes High School football team receiving postseason awards include: Lee Anderson Outstanding Linebacker Award; Joe Morgan, Outstanding Receiver Award, Outstanding Defensive Back Award and All-Hoosier Conference at wide receiver; Aaron Austin, Outstanding Running Back Award, Co-Captain and All-Hoosier Conference at running back; Justin Keever, All-Hoosier Conference at quarterback; Ryan Pyle, Outstanding Offensive Lineman Award, Co-Captain and All-Hoosier Conference at offensive line; Cecil Judd, Sportsmanship Award; Kaleb Pass, Outstanding Defensive Lineman Award, Helmet Award and All-Hoosier Conference at defensive line; Chase Kohne, Scholastic Award; and Heath Provo, All-Hoosier Conference at defensive line.
50 YEARS AGO
Local students home for the holidays from college include: from Purdue – John Heimlich, Becky Crider, David Zeimer, and Roberta Krintz; from Ball State – Linda Sterrett; from University of Montana – Larry Sterrett. Also, Concordia – John Westfall; Huntington – Marcia Wolf and Lola Arnold, and from Lain Technical – Albert Robey.