Youth under age 18 on the day of their hunt may apply March 20-31 for reserved youth turkey hunts on DNR properties during the youth turkey hunting season.
The 2023 youth turkey hunting season is April 22-23.
Interested youth hunters or an adult representing them must register in person or by phone during regular office hours for the property they wish to hunt.
More information about the participating properties and youth turkey hunt regulations is at http://bit.ly/3Zquj5y.
Hunters are allowed to register for only one property. Limits are placed on the number of youth hunters allowed to hunt a respective property each day. A drawing will be held on Monday, April 3 at properties where the number of registered hunters exceeds the spots available. A youth hunter may be drawn for one or both hunt days, depending on the number of applicants. All applicants will be notified of drawing results by mail.
To register a youth for a hunt, the following information is needed:
Hunter's name
Type of license and license number
Hunt date(s)
Mailing address
Phone number
Parent or guardian’s name, address, and phone number
To purchase a hunting or hunting apprentice license, visit on.IN.gov/inhuntfish.
