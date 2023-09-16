We all usually throw a water bottle or two in our pockets or packs when heading out to the stand for a sit, there’s no harm in that, right? Well, maybe. No, it’s certainly not the water (or any beverage, for that matter) that can hurt you, it’s what you’re drinking it out of that can.
Plastic bottles are crinkly, but a lot of us use them while in the stand. If you do, let me give you a little tip that may help you from getting busted.
If you just have to drink from a plastic bottle, just know that not all of them are created equally. If you’re drinking soda, most all soda bottles are pretty solid and durable, so you should be okay there, but if you’re drinking water out of a plastic bottle, this is where brands matter.
Most bottled water comes in cheap, flimsy bottles that tend to get quite crinkly and noisy once you drink some or all of the water from them. Try reaching for that half-empty bottle or stashing an empty in your pack and it can get quite noisy. Worse yet, if you’re making a move or adjustment in the stand while positioning for a shot on a deer and that bottle in your pocket crinkles or you bump your pack with an empty in it, you could end up sending that deer across the farm in a hurry. I know, it happened to me last season.
I was finishing up at the office one late October afternoon last season and had just enough time to head to the stand for my first sit of the year. I had my bow and clothes in the truck, so why not? I was going to head for the convenience store to grab a couple bottles of water, but I was pushing it on time, so I just grabbed a couple bottles from the office fridge. I cringed as I grabbed them. I typically try to drink Aquafina or Dasani in the stand. Their bottles are much more solid and firm than the Ice Mountains’ I grabbed from the fridge. “Meh, it’s just my first sit, and who knows if I’ll even see anything, I’m sure these will work just fine,” I thought.
I also did not have my pack that day. I was traveling light and was just going to hunt for the last few hours of the evening, so I just put them in my jacket pockets.
As the evening wore on, well before the sun began to drift below the treetops, I looked over my shoulder and saw a massive buck walking down the end rows of the bean field in my direction. As the buck closed the distance to 15 yards, I began shifting myself to the left in my stand in order to prepare for the shot. In two more steps he would be clear of the brush and overhanging limbs that blocked his vitals, offering me a perfect quartering away shot. That’s when my arm pressed against my coat pocket. The empty water bottle sounded like a car crusher in the quiet of the afternoon – and it sent the buck in a 180 heading back to where he had come.
I was peeved. But, the sad thing is, I only had myself to blame. Sure, If I had remembered my pack, maybe I would have had it in there and I wouldn’t have brushed it. Maybe. And, maybe even if I had my trusty Aquafina instead it might not have crinkled and spooked the buck. Again, a maybe.
But I do know this. Over the years of packing water bottles into the woods, I have definitely realized that the more rigid ones, although they still crinkle and make noise, are not quite as bad as the flimsier ones. That’s for sure. I know such a seemingly little thing can seem trivial, but it really can make a big difference in your success.
Luckily, I ended up killing a buck a few weeks later, so it all worked out. To top it off, my son, Nicholas killed “The Water Bottle Buck” during muzzleloader season, which put a happy ending to the story.
So, remember the next time you go to reach for some bottled water before heading to the stand, the one you choose can make the difference.