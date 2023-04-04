Falcons fall a run short

May 2022: Frontier sophomore Brody Ault smacks a single in his team’s one-run loss to Sheridan at the Tri-County Class A Sectional.

 FILE PHOTO

After a 2022 season in which Frontier’s varsity baseball team struggled throughout the Falcons and head coach Derek Dean's mixture of youth combined with strong offseason work has the team ready to put in a year where they make noise.

For Dean, the shift in where the team is currently has been noticeable.