After a 2022 season in which Frontier’s varsity baseball team struggled throughout the Falcons and head coach Derek Dean's mixture of youth combined with strong offseason work has the team ready to put in a year where they make noise.
For Dean, the shift in where the team is currently has been noticeable.
“I have nine freshmen that are gonna be joining the program this year,” Dean said. “These guys are guys that have been playing travel ball together for the last three or four summers so we’ve got a lot of young energy and talent coming in along with four or five returning starters.”
“That mix of experience with guys that are young and hungry has been really exciting. … Things have been kind of on a different level this year for us than they have been in the past.”
Outside of new faces on the roster, Dean brought in an addition to the coaching staff in veteran Frontier coach Todd Mansfield to assist with the development of the Falcon’s pitching staff.
“He’s been working with our pitchers so that’s been really exciting to see our pitchers making a lot of progress,” Dean said.
“Bringing Todd Mansfield back, he helped with the program in the 90s, early 2000s. It’s just been a blessing to have a guy with a record of success with pitchers. Our pitchers have come light years this winter throwing bullpens and working with him.”
Brody Ault, Ethan Fields and Ben Wright all return this season with eight games of pitching experience each from a season ago.
Offensively, Justin Schroeder returns for his senior campaign as the Falcon’s leader in batting average from a year ago with .432 followed by Jawon Newton and Eli Mathew who each batted over .300 in 2022 as well.
In 2022, Schroeder was named to the Midwest All-Conference team.
Senior transfer from Anderson High School, Graham Tatman also looks to play a role on Frontier’s rotation this year after winning a sectional championship with the Indians last season.
For Dean, the transition of Frontier baseball has been a steady one as he goes into his third season as the Falcon’s head coach.
“We don’t do anything fancy,” Dean said. My thing to the guys is always put the ball in play, make the routine plays and play as hard as you can. If you can do those three things on a consistent basis. … be the team that makes the least amount of mistakes, a lot of time that leads to success.”
With one of their first home games scheduled on April 13 against North Newton, Dean hopes to see growth within his underclassmen as they look to continue building the foundation that is being left by Frontier’s current group of seniors.
“It’s really getting these freshmen up to speed early on. I’ve just been really excited about the energy that they bring. They are freshmen and we know that. Getting them a chance to be and places to succeed early on. … My senior class taking these freshmen under their wing and getting them up to speed, that’s where the foundation is.
“Being able to instill that work ethic that they’ve put in. They’ve lost a lot of games and it hasn’t been easy but they’ve never quit.”