CHALMERS — With the learning curve behind them after head coach Derek Dean’s first season with the Falcons in 2023, Frontier’s varsity football team is now ready to hit the ground running this year with the return of plenty of athleticism and experience.
After getting the position late in the off season, Dean and Co. spent a lot of time last year playing catch up as their roster worked to get acclimated but now with that behind them, the Falcons have been able to work on the finer points of their system.
“As far as football, it’s been all about detail. Last year, getting the job so late in the summer, I felt like we were trying to keep our heads above water by teaching kids the new system and scheme. … Coming into this summer, it’s given us a chance to get deeper with our guys and get those little small details that make the differences in close games,” Dean said.
Frontier finished last season with a record of 4-6 before being edged out by Taylor in postseason play while graduating six seniors.
But, while X’s and O’s were at the forefront of the offseason, so too was strength and speed development.
“The big thing was to get back in the weight room because I see the offseason as our time to get bigger and stronger,” Dean said. “As far as the big skill that we’ve been working on is skill development. We found out last year that we don’t really have a burner on our team. Every team we played had a kid that could flat out run and I felt like that’s one thing where we were weak.”
“We were on par with every team as far as physicality but we just got ran around sometimes.”
When it comes to putting points on the board, Frontier’s offense is in prime position to not only pick up where it left off last year but exceed its output and eclipse their near three touchdown a game mark from the ’23 season.
On the offensive line, the Falcons return three from last year with Brody Layton, Joe Schroeder and AJ Wilson while Jason Newton and Blake Sorensen will line up on the outside for junior Reid Duncan who threw for over 1200 yards last season as starting quarterback.
Newton led the receiving corps with a 67 yard per game average while Sorensen hauled in nearly 300 yards last season as a freshman.