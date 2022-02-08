LOGANSPORT – Even though none won a regional championship, White County’s best high school grapplers have their sights set on winning individual state titles in two weeks.
But first, they’ll have to get past a tough field Feb. 12 at Semi State in East Chicago.
North White’s phenom wrestler, Liam Sibcurist (40-1), suffered his first loss of the year in the 120-pound regional final to Rensselear Central’s Caleb Oliver – whom he defeated just seven days prior to earn a sectional championship – by pin in 3:59.
To get to the final, Sibcurist pinned Carroll’s Waylyn Judy in 3:28, and scored a 13-2 major decision over Winamac’s Shaun Pratt.
In the first round of Semi State, Sibcurist will open with Lake Central’s Guillermo Rivera (Soph., 26-8). The winner will face either Gunnar Sandefur (Jr., 25-13), of Mishawaka, or Joe Capello (Sr., 25-11), of Andrean.
Frontier’s Denny Wendling (33-3), who broke into the school’s exclusive 100 career wins club earlier this season, tasted defeat for only the third time this season when he lost to Lafayette Central Catholic’s Andrew Kline, 7-6, in the 145-pound regional final.
To get there, Wendling, a senior who owns a career 126-27 record, pinned Harrison’s Haydn Hood in 5:58 and defeated Rensselaer Central’s Larz Hughes, 9-2.
Wendling will open the Semi State first round Saturday against LaPorte’s Caden Ellenberger (Sr., 32-12), with the winner moving on to face either Zymarion Hollyfield (Soph., 25-9), of Mishawaka Penn, or Joseph Williams (Sr., 27-12), of Lake Station Edison.
North White’s Eli Quasebarth (36-5) lost his 160-pound regional final match to Harrison’s Carlos Perez-Xochipa, 5-1.
In the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds, respectively, the Vikings sophomore was victorious over Faith Christian’s David Hurja, 6-4, and Lafayette Jefferson’s Durya` Minor, 1-0.
Quasebarth will open his 160-pound semi state venture against Highland’s Hunter Sopkowski (Soph., 19-12), with the winner moving on to the next round to face either Cody Goodwin (Jr., 30-2), of Crown Point, or Gavin Malone (Jr., 30-8), of Wawasee.
North White Selvin Portillo (38-4) finished third in the 195-pound regional consolation match when he defeated Winamac’s Dakota Smith, 6-2.
Portillo opened the quarterfinal round Saturday by pinning Faith Christain’s Noah Hill in just 58 seconds; however, Portillo lost by major decision in the regional semifinal to Lafayette Jefferson’s Daeveon Cheeks, 8-0.
Portillo will open his 195-pound semi state match against Ryan Gonzalez (Sr., 26-9), of Merrillville. The winner will advance to the second round to face either Will Clark (Soph., 30-3), of Crown Point, or Paul DeWitt (Jr., 27-4), of LaVille.