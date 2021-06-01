MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes closed out the season on a sour note may 26 in a lopsided 12-2 Class 3A sectional tournament loss to Northwestern.
The Tigers cracked open a 5-2 game with a seven-run sixth inning to grab the win.
The big blast in the sixth came from Ady Altman, who hammered a 2-2 pitch to center for a three-run homer.
Peyton Applegate had a single and double in three plate trips to lead the Indians. She also scored both Twin Lakes runs.
Northwestern went on to win the sectional title, 18-7, over Western on May 27.
Rossville 12, Frontier 3
The Falcons struggled to put runs on the board May 26 and had a tough time defensively containing the Hornets in the Class 1A sectional semifinal in Rossville.
Frontier trailed 5-3 in the early going before Rossville exploded for four runs in the fourth and three in the fifth to cruise to the win.
Kasee Anderson took the loss for Frontier. She allowed 12 runs on 17 hits over six innings, striking out one and walking one.
Ellie Culver led the Falcons’ offense, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Brooklyn White, Anderson, Emma Sorensen, Emma Bartlett and Gracie Rodgers also collected hits.
In the opening round, Rossville took care of Tri-County, 8-0.
Tri-County did not report stats.
Frontier 6, Carroll 3
A four-run first inning was all the Falcons needed in the sectional tournament opener May 24.
Anderson picked up the win inside the pitching circle for Frontier, allowing three runs on six hits. She struck out four and walked one.
Rodgers went 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI while Sorensen went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Caston 11, North White 0
Caston took care of the Vikings in the Class 1A sectional opener May 24 at North Miami.
A seven-run fifth inning put the game out of reach.
Bella Gebhart, Lexi Hathaway and Hailie Byroad each collected hits for the Vikings.