Twin Lakes Regional Game will be played at New Castle High School against FW Bishop Dwenger. The game is scheduled for Saturday, March 11, 4 p.m. New Castle HS is located at 322 Elliott Ave., New Castle, Ind.

Tickets are $10 cash only at the door. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time Wednesday - Friday in the High School Athletics Office, $10 cash or check.

