Twin Lakes Regional Game will be played at New Castle High School against FW Bishop Dwenger. The game is scheduled for Saturday, March 11, 4 p.m. New Castle HS is located at 322 Elliott Ave., New Castle, Ind.
Tickets are $10 cash only at the door. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time Wednesday - Friday in the High School Athletics Office, $10 cash or check.
The Tri-County boys basketball team will participate in this Saturday’s Triton Regional and will play Marquette Catholic. Game information is as follows:
Location: Triton High School 300 Triton Drive, Bourbon In 46504
Tickets: All tickets will be sold at the gates on Saturday.
Ticket Cost: $10 and good for both games.
Door #: Please enter through door #4
Seating: Tri-County will be designated a section of the bleachers and have been asked to remain in that section.