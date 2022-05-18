OXFORD — White County schools had strong performances from several athletes at the Benton Central girls’ track and field sectional on Tuesday, May 17.
North White’s 4-by-800 meter relay team of Dalia Moreno, Hannah Cosgray, Riley Rentschler and Sable George kicked off the evening by winning the event in 10 minutes, 48.75 seconds, which is just a second shy of the school record.
The foursome advances to the Lafayette Regional as well as Vikings senior Lynzi Heimlich who placed third in the 100-meter dash in 13.05 seconds and the discus with a toss of 104 feet, 3 inches. Heimlich was also fourth in the 300 hurdles.
The top three individuals and teams in each event advance to the regional round.
Sophomore Emma Rentschler finished fourth in the high jump for North White, clearing the bar at 5-1 for a personal best. She later learned that her height was good enough to compete in the regional after scratches were announced.
The Vikings finished seventh in the team race with 45 points.
Tri-County was third in the team standings with 92 points and had first-place finishes from Jasmine Durando in the 100 dash (12.86 seconds), the 4-by-400 relay with Hannah Arvin, Durando, Brynn Warren and Sara Zarse (4:18.10) and the 4-by-100 relay with Olivia Ross, Lisa Reed, Autumn Ross and Jasmine Culp (54.32 seconds).
Freshman Sara Zarse also picked up a first in the 800 meters, winning by nearly four seconds in 2:75.80. Senior teammate Warren advanced to regional behind her second-place finish in the pole vault at 7-6.
Arvin will also compete in the 400 meters after placing third at Benton Central in 1:02.98.
Twin Lakes, which had 61 points for fourth place, will send two athletes to the regional, including Jacquline Rilenge, a freshman, in the 100-meter hurdles and junior Estella Roth in the 300 hurdles. Rilenge placed second in 16.64, while Roth was third in 52.81.