Out-of-state hunts are the dreams of most hunters. Most hunters realize they need to know the game laws of the state they will be hunting, but often forget about the laws governing the transportation of game across state lines. Don’t put a damper on your next adventure by being ignorant of these.
Each year, thousands of hunters travel to other states to pursue their passion. What some don’t think about, or realize, is that, should you be fortunate enough to harvest your quarry, you can’t always just tote the animal(s) back home willy-nilly.
The emergence of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) discovered years ago has since made transporting deer and other game full of rules and laws that you better be savvy about if you want to do the right thing and avoid trouble at the same time. Not doing so could result in you losing your game, and a sour ending to your once joyous and memorable trip.
Especially in western states and many Midwestern states, but others as well, no part of the animal’s spine, brain, lymph nodes or central nervous system may cross the state’s lines in which you harvested it. This means that the meat must be skinned and deboned prior to leaving the state.
If you had time during your stay to have your animal processed while there, it is certainly permitted to bring commercially processed cut and wrapped game meat back with you. This is always the route I try to take when time allows.
I strongly suggest knowing how to skin and debone a big game animal. Take the time to learn these skills if you don’t already know how. This way, in the event that you can’t get your animal to a processor in that state, you can break the animal down for safe and legal transport back home.
This also means that you should a good set of sharp knives with you on your trip. I thought that would go without saying, but you never know.
Also, some states may require that you take the carcass to a Fish & Wildlife location to have the animal tested for CWD.
If you plan on mounting that trophy buck or bull, you must thoroughly and completely remove any and all meat and debris from the skull cap prior to bringing it home.
If you plan on having a European mount done, you must thoroughly clean off and clean out the entire skull so that no meat or tissues are attached to it. In Tennessee WRA also tells you to clean the teeth. Bet you didn’t know that one. In this case, it may be easier to have the Euro mount performed by a taxidermist in the state you took the animal from.
When it comes to checking your game in, many states allow a time period, of say 48-hours, for checking in your game, and most states now allow this to be done online. If you harvest your animal and plan to leave the state before this deadline expires, it is always a good idea to go ahead and check it in before you depart. Don’t raise any unnecessary red flags. It may be illegal to do so anyway.
Always make sure to know where the tag is supposed to be affixed to the animal when transporting it. In the case of a deboned animal, it may have to be with the meat, or in others, on your person.
A little off the subject, but...Make sure your game is actually legal and tagged properly. Crossing state lines or through federal property (like a National Forest) with illegal wildlife is a felony under the Lacy Act. This isn’t prosecuted very often, but it was used to coerce Missouri mountain lion poachers into a plea bargain on state charges.
If you are in violation of The Lacey Act, or any violation for that matter, it becomes a Federal offense once you cross state lines. Yeah, all of a sudden, your easy-to-do simple mistake could turn into a really big deal.
So, to recap, out-of-state hunts are the stuff of dreams, with thousands of hunters eagerly planning them as we speak. Don’t ruin the hunt of a lifetime by not knowing the laws.
Make the most of your hunt, and reap the rewards on your dinner table for months to come by just learning the laws and following them for the states you plan on traveling through.