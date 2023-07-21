Out-of-state hunts are the dreams of most hunters. Most hunters realize they need to know the game laws of the state they will be hunting, but often forget about the laws governing the transportation of game across state lines. Don’t put a damper on your next adventure by being ignorant of these.

Each year, thousands of hunters travel to other states to pursue their passion. What some don’t think about, or realize, is that, should you be fortunate enough to harvest your quarry, you can’t always just tote the animal(s) back home willy-nilly.

Tags