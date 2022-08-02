Squirrel hunting
Photo Provided

Squirrel season opens very soon, and frankly, my son and I couldn’t be more excited. Sadly, though, you don’t see many people getting excited over squirrel hunting anymore. That’s too bad because some of hunting’s most enjoyable moments can come while sitting at the base of a tree scouring the tree tops for bushy tails. Unless you factor in the mosquitos! Nonetheless, hunting squirrels stills rekindles some of my fondest memories and harkens me back to when I was just a kid.

Back then I had more free time (although I didn’t think so) and I found squirrel hunting as a kick-off to all the wonderful things to come with the other seasons that would soon follow. It was exciting to be in the woods. My eyes scanned the terrain for signs of deer as my mind wandered and drifted off to visions of big bucks sauntering by.

More from this section

Tags

Trending Food Videos