WOLCOTT — New Tri-County coach Jake West will see some familiar faces when he takes the reins of the Cavaliers’ football program this summer.
Players like JP Schemerhorn, Brayden Lanoue, Tyson Jordan and Brayden Barnett were freshmen when West served as an assistant to former TC coaches Sam Zachery and Mark Gretencord.
West, 27, said he’s excited to coach those players in their senior year, a year he hopes becomes memorable for a roster that went 0-9 last season.
West was selected to fill the football coaching position last month. He will replace Eric Davis, who was on the Cavaliers’ sideline last season as well as 2014-16.
Davis’s teams went 10-29 in his two stints as Tri-County coach.
“We are excited to have coach West join our coaching staff as the head varsity football coach,” TCHS athletic director Jeff LeBeau said. “His energy and excitement of being a head coach will help draw kids to the program. He has prior knowledge of our athletes and community as he served as an assistant a couple years ago. That will help him hit the ground running.”
West has extensive coaching experience, serving one year with Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri, as a grad assistant as well as several years as a high school assistant. A former player at Culver-Stockton — offensive lineman Andrew Rupcich — recently signed with the Tennessee Titans.
A South Newton graduate, West played on the defensive side for Saint Joseph’s College for three years before an injury forced him to the sideline his senior season. That year was also the last year for the college, which closed its doors in 2017 due to financial difficulties.
His coaches at SJC were Cory Sanders and Dan Day.
West currently lives in Madison, serving as a chemistry, physics and biology teacher at Madison High School. He also served as an assistant football coach.
West made the three-hour trip from Madison to meet with many of his future players during a call-out at Tri-County two weeks ago.
“We had roughly 38 kids show up,” he said of his first meeting with the team. “I feel very comfortable about showing up day one with a roster of 30 kids, which at a 1A school is almost unheard of.”
West recognized some of the players when he first roamed the Cavaliers’ sideline and tried to familiarize himself with others who might contribute under the lights on Friday nights.
“There looks like there is a lot of promise spread out through all four grade levels athletically, so I’m excited for that,” West said. “The sophomore class, especially, is huge. We have like 15 sophomores. That’s insane.”
A defensive coordinator at Madison and other stops, West will look to devise an offensive playbook that fits the strengths of his team this summer.
“Every kid is good at something, and you pretty much have two options. You can either try to force them to be good at something else and hope they’re applicable at it or you can develop that skill to where it is passable and you can utilize it or you can ask them to do the things they’re good at and develop that skill to where it’s special,” he said. “I believe you get the most out of them that way.”
West has been fortunate to play, instruct and coach around some of the area’s top coaches. He played for Chris Bell, who led the Rebels to their last sectional title in 2011 during West’s sophomore season, and served as a student teacher with Rensselaer Central’s Chris Meeks.
He would later serve as an assistant to Zachery, who guided Tri-County to 15 wins in two seasons.
“I really like the culture Rensselaer has,” West said. “When I was at Saint Joe, I spent a lot of time with coach Meeks and did my student teaching with him. The culture around the weight room and the football team is crazy. We don’t have that yet. We want to work toward that.”
West believes the Cavaliers could see success as early as next year. Despite coming off a winless finish, Tri-County will likely compete for conference and sectional titles next fall with the personnel it has returning.
“I firmly believe that (the Midwest Conference) is the worst conference in the state of Indiana. I think we’ve got that going for us,” he said. “Also with the realignment, I now feel like this is the worst sectional in the state of Indiana. Those are two big wins for us.”
Teams in the Midwest Conference were a combined 19-39 last season and only North Newton (6-4) had a winning record with South Newton finishing 5-5. Throw out Carroll’s 9-4 mark and the rest of the sectional field lumped together this fall are a combined 14-46.
Carroll will likely be a favorite to win sectional again, with North White expected to challenge. West hopes his team will put itself in position to compete for a sectional as well.
“If they (Carroll) lose a lot with their seniors, we could conceivable win three or four games in the regular season, and if we get a good draw, we could win seven total games and win a sectional in year one. Really you just need to get lucky one time,” he said.