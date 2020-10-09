Moral victories are tough to swallow.
However, Twin Lakes will look to build on one after losing to Class 3A No. 4-ranked West Lafayette 49-14 on Friday.
The Indians, losers of three straight games after starting 4-0, trailed 14-0 early before answering back with passing touchdowns from Lewis Dellinger to Ean Bowsman and Noah Johnston. Dellinger hit Bowsman for a 3-yard strike. After recovering a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, Dellinger hit Noah Johnston for a 30-yard strike.
“We had a really good week of practice and every day got better. That carried over to tonight,” Twin Lakes head coach Kevin Sayler said. “I’m proud of our kids because we didn’t play bad and could have rolled over, but didn’t, and took it to West Lafayette for a couple of series.
“They are a good football team, but I was happy that we were able to compete.”
West Lafayette head coach Shane Fry noted Twin Lakes’ passing game was impressive for a couple of series.
“They hit us in the secondary a couple of times with some passing routes because for two series our defensive front wasn’t able to get pressure,” Fry said. “We got pressure like 95 percent of the night, but for a couple of plays we didn’t.”
The Red Devils (7-1) limited Twin Lakes to -7 yards rushing on the night because of their domination up front.
“Our defensive line motor kept going all night and dominated. Our offensive line has done a good job all season and our defensive line is the best part of our football team. We expect them to come and set the tone and that’s what they did tonight,” Fry said. “We knew Twin Lakes isn’t a big running team, but our defensive line made them one-dimensional.”
West Lafayette scored 35 straight points to close out the game and put together 385 yards of offense in the first half.
“Their lines are the strength of their club. They are very, very good up front,” Sayler said. “West Lafayette has good team speed, but I felt that the thing that got us was being on the field too much defensively. With the tempo West Lafayette was playing at kept us from getting stops and wore us down.”
Twin Lakes middle linebacker Ethan Bowsman felt the Red Devils played at a pace the Indians hadn’t seen all year.
“They are very disciplined at what they do and are coached very well. Other teams take their time getting the offense set, but West Lafayette goes up tempo and is back on the ball right after every snap,” Bowsman said.
Dellinger completed 10 passes for 183 yards. Gage Businger caught three passes for 73 yards, and Johnston caught four for 60 yards. Blayze Woods forced a fumble, which was recovered by Isaac Lashbrook.
Twin Lakes (4-3) will play in the Hoosier Conference crossover game next week. That opponent hasn’t been determined.