INDIANAPOLIS —White County wrestlers Denny Wendling and Eli Quasebarth found out first-hand what it's like to go up against the best of the best in Indiana.
Wendling, of Frontier, and Quasebarth, of North White qualified for the state wrestling tournament Feb. 18-19 by virtue of placing among the top four at the previous weekend's semi-state competition in East Chicago.
Both ran into buzz saws in the opening round of the state final tournament.
Quasbarth competed in the 160 pound weight class as only a sophomore and was pinned in the opening period by an undefeated J Conway, of Floyd Central.
Conway went on to win the 160-pound title -- his second consecutive state championship.
Quasebarth ended at 37–7 on the season.
Wendling, in the 145-pound weight class, lost 11-2 after injuring his head in the opening round against undefeated Toby Abbott, of Cowan, who went on to place fifth overall.
Wendling ended the season at 35-6.