A man and his dog

Greg Conwell and his dog Rocket enjoy the November hunting weather.

While eating lunch the other day in a local restaurant, one of my lunch companions sighed, “I just hate this time of year. It means that winter is knocking on our door.” One of the others in our group moaned, “I know what you mean, we have at least four months of cold weather and snow ahead of us.” They each then looked at me and cynically stated, “We know, you love this time of year. You aren’t right.” Well I couldn’t disagree with them more. Not about the part that I am not right, as there are many people that will attest to that, but more specifically for the part of not being right about relishing the fact that November is nearly upon us.

November is a very special time of year for those who enjoy the outdoors. For those who have ever witnessed a rooster pheasant cackling as he erupts out of a fencerow, or who have ever had their heart stop from an exploding covey of quail, felt the adrenaline rush as the waterfowl you have called to lock-up and begin their descent into your decoys, wings cupped, or simply stared in awe at a swollen-necked buck during the rut – you know how special November really is. And as I witness nature’s beauty throughout our landscape, I realize just how special it is to live in the Midwest, especially in November.

