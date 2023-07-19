MONTICELLO — With a shift in head coaches, Twin Lake’s varsity volleyball team still looks to continue to give opponents in the Hoosier Conference and out, their best effort as they gear up for the start of their 2024 season.
With less than a month before their regular season opener, head coach Sarah Redlin credited her young team as a group that is ready to learn.
“They’re young and they’re just soaking up all of the information. We had team camp and just watching them play and getting better with each game they played. … They’re just wanting to learn more and be better. That’s the big thing. They just want to learn and they’re coachable,” Redlin said.
“The returning girls provide some leadership and guidance and they’re quite knowledgeable with the game.”
Twin Lakes returns two seniors Emma Pampel and Allana Redlin after graduating eight seniors a season ago.
In the offseason, former head coach Anissa Need swapped roles with the junior varsity head coach of ’23, Sarah Redlin.
But, as Redlin takes on her new position leading the Indians varsity team, she is thankful to have Need by her side while inheriting what is a young, talented group moving forward.
“It’s gone very well and I was there in the program and getting to know the girls and how things went,” Redlin said. “Need is still on staff and there’s a wealth of knowledge there as well. Bringing in new ideas and training. … It may be a good thing we have a lot of new girls coming in so then everything is new to them and they don’t know any different in terms of how things worked.”
The Indians finished their ’23 campaign with a record of 12-17 and with that also saw the departure of the leaders in all statistical categories last season.
However, Redlin believes that while her young team may not have the varsity reps compared to some squads, they still have plenty of ways to win games this season.
“I think especially with being a young group, our focus is the defensive side of it and our serving. Just making our passing as great as it can be, focusing on the serve receive and defense. Our serving is probably one of our strongest points so making sure those are the focuses and develop other areas of the game as well,” she said.