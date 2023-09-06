While continuing to search for ways to add to their overall win record, Twin Lake’s varsity volleyball team has taken advantage of a tough first half of their regular season and compounded each game into an opportunity to add to their young roster.
Head coach Sarah Redlin touched on the inexperience that some of her roster has in terms of varsity time but believes that with each game, win or lose, the Indians continue to take steps toward a successful future.
“We’re very young and inexperienced but we’re seeing growth and improvement in each week,” Redlin said. “Working together more as a team and just building confidence in their own abilities, improving each game.”
While adding that as lineups and positioning continue to gel, the improvement from each player on the team has become more evident.
“It’s just each individual is improving in their own confidence level and the skill set that they’re working on. We’ve moved a few girls into a few different positions and seeing everyone just improve in each of their positions.”
Sitting currently at 2-8, Twin Lakes opened the season on the road with stiff tests in the Winamac Invitational where they notched their first win of the season against Tri-Township.
Lydia Redlin and Cara Turner combined for 15 kills while Emma Henricks tallied 9 digs.
As their season continues to move along, Redlin believes that the Indians will be better because of the gauntlet of tests they’ve faced throughout the first half of the year.
“These are tough teams and it’s a struggle to play but it also helps us build our skill level and helps us with some determination. They’re getting better at playing against these teams. They’re not just giving up and we’ve been down in some games and we may not come back and win but we come back and get within striking distance,” she said.
“As we play these tougher teams, it’s going to help us in the long run when it comes down to sectional time and conference play.”
Twin Lakes followed their first victory up with six straight losses before snapping their losing skid on Tuesday to North White on the road.
In a 3-2 final, the Indians bounced back from a set one loss to win game two, 26-24 before clinching sets four and five with scores of 25-21 and 16-14.
With two seniors on the roster in Emma Pampel and Allana Redlin, the Indians have been able to weather difficult storms early on in the season thanks in part to their leadership and experience that they’ve brought to the table.
“Our two seniors have brought a lot of leadership and experience to the team having played at a higher level in club,” Redlin said. “They just try to keep that positive attitude and work the team along and reminding them that while you may not have it together right now, you’re developing those skills.”
The Indian’s conference schedule will ramp up in the coming weeks with three of their next four contests coming against Hoosier Conference foes.
Starting with a road test at Lafayette Central Catholic, they will then host their next three matchups against Frontier on September 11 followed by West Lafayette and Northwestern on September 12 and 14.