Frontier Falcons logo

CHALMERS — Frontier’s varsity volleyball team is slowly putting together a group of young players that while they may be short on varsity experience, are more than willing to keep up with the standards of a program that looks to make their mark this season.

As 2023’s season ended in the sectional championship to South Newton, Frontier head coach Becky Segal and Co. knew that the trajectory of the program would be a youthful one.

Tags