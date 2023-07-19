CHALMERS — Frontier’s varsity volleyball team is slowly putting together a group of young players that while they may be short on varsity experience, are more than willing to keep up with the standards of a program that looks to make their mark this season.
As 2023’s season ended in the sectional championship to South Newton, Frontier head coach Becky Segal and Co. knew that the trajectory of the program would be a youthful one.
“That leadership and experience that we lost, we knew that we would be very youthful in the years to come and growing the youth game would be key for what we had coming in the coming years,” Segal said. “That was our focus is to getting the youth more involved and getting them in the gym more.”
The Falcons graduated four seniors last year including their leaders in digs and serving aces while finishing with a record of 23-10 and a coming in second in the Midwest Athletic Conference
Moving forward, however, Frontier suits up three seniors in IU volleyball commit Emma Segal along with Grace Kelley and Isabella Mitchell.
Throughout the offseason, Frontier has gotten reps during open gyms and summer leagues, both avenues in which Segal and her coaching staff have been able to toggle what lineups will bring them the most success.
“What summer league has allowed us to do is throw people into different positions and see what works, what doesn’t work, what we need to work on. It allows us to get that game action early before our season starts and gets us a head start early on where we see certain people but also see what areas that we just need to hit hard before our season,” she said.
Emma Segal returns to the lineup as Frontier’s leader in digs with 158 followed by kills with 382.
As Frontier moves forward, Segal notes the importance of her seniors to continue setting the standard for her young group that will slowly get themselves accustomed to the rigors of varsity play.
“That’s been good to have their experience and their mentality of just wanting to enjoy their senior year but yet know that hard work is fun. They come in, set our standard for what hard work is and give 100% of yourself. That’s what we preach to the girls. Giving 100% of yourself is all we ask,” Segal said.
While adding that while they prep for their first home match on August 15 against Lafayette Jeff, the Falcons will continue to find ways to push the envelope.
“I’m always looking at how we can get better. … There’s just no ceiling to things we can grow on and build upon. We definitely are very big in ball control and we knew that’s got to be our strong suit,” Segal said.
“But, we know that we need to improve on different things like blocking and defense.”