Tri-County
On their home court and playing host to the Tri-County Invite, the Cavaliers pulled through as they finished the day with an unblemished record and championship hardware after defeating county rival Frontier 2-1 in the championship match.
Tri-County head coach Andrea Gretencord touched on adjustments throughout the day that played a role in keeping up their winning pace.
“We came out in the first match against North White really slow and then we refocused, made adjustments. Our biggest struggle has been serving and getting our serves over and putting them in play and we’ve focused on that because we want the team to play the ball and our serves,” Gretencord said.
Facing off against the likes of North White, Caston and Crosspointe Christian Academy in the opening rounds, the Cavs dropped one lone set against Caston while sweeping the other two opponents.
In the championship round, Sara Zarse led the team with 16 kills followed by 11 from Hannah Arvin.
Grace Luck contributed with 11 digs followed by 9 from Zarse as the Cavs went on to defeat Frontier 2-1.
Frontier
For head coach Becky Segal and the Falcons, the overall product on the court throughout Saturday was one that left her pleased with not just the current status of the team but the promise of weeks to come.
“I think it was a really good day just to get everyone involved,” Segal said. “I really saw growth in them as a team. Take away the wins and the losses and I think the bigger picture for them is seeing them really start to come together. Our reality was we returned three varsity players from last year. … I think just watching them grow from game to game was what was really exciting.”
Emma Segal tallied 25 kills in the championship game while Ashyln Minniear had 11 digs.
Frontier swept Carroll and West Central in the first rounds of the day while defeating South Newton 2-1 after dropping the first set, 25-23.
North White
North White split the day by going 2-2 with wins over Crosspointe Christian Academy along with a second sweep of the day against Carroll.
For head coach Jodi Smith, the ability to play teams differing on levels of talent and varsity experience allows her along with her squad the best vantage point of where they are currently along with where they want to go moving forward.
“I really like playing the different levels of competition because I think it gives us an idea when you play against a team that we may not be up to their caliber yet then it gives you a chance to reach that level with them and it serves as a great learning experience,” Smith said.
Against Carroll, Emma Jacobsam led with 9 kills followed by seven from JJ Spear.