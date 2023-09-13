Tri-County’s varsity volleyball has found a recipe for success and doesn’t plan on slowing down.
After rolling through the Tri-County Invitational, the Cavaliers continued with their winning ways by edging out Midwest Conference foe Frontier in a come from behind victory before sweeping Delphi and Clinton Prairie in three sets each.
Going into their game against Delphi, an Oracles team that is in the midst of a rebuild, head coach Andrea Gretencord warned her team of coming in with lackluster energy.
“We started well and with Delphi, I know they’ve been down this year but going into it, I told the girls we don’t take teams for granted,” Gretencord said. “We’ve got to play. We’ve got to continue to look at the other team as they’re going to be competitive no matter what their record is and I think my kids came out strong and just never let up.”
While adding that her team’s ability to come in and take care of business is partially because of their recent history of also being a program that was looking to find its way.
“We’ve been on the other end of not being able to perform well or having a losing season from a record standpoint. … Now we’re here with experience and we look at it as these girls are now getting a taste of what it’s like to win.”
At home and playing host to Frontier days before, the Cavs fell behind 26-24 and 25-12 in the opening sets before bouncing back with routs of 25-15 and 25-13 before a decisive 15-11 win in set five.
Sara Zarse and Hannah Arvin led the team with 24 and 23 kills while Frontier’s Emma Segal had a game high 33 kills followed by 22 digs from Ashlyn Minniear.
The play of Zarse and Arvin has been one of their main cogs of success this season as the two combine for over 350 kills but the groundwork for the dynamic duo comes in concert with the entire team says Gretencord.
“Sara and Hannah work very hard every single day and I’m not taking away from the other girls but those two girls played club together over the summer … They were middles on the same team and that has helped,” she said.
“They’re special in those positions because it's a team effort. … With those two, they make up a lot of our points but I feel like it’s a well rounded team and we play well together.”
In the Cavs' wins over Delphi and Clinton Prairie, Zarse combined for 36 kills followed by 35 from Arvin.
With their three most recent regular season wins, Tri-County moves to 13-2 overall with upcoming conference matchups against West Central on Monday followed by a road test at Faith Christian on Tuesday.
And with each ensuing victory, the target on their back becomes larger.
“After we won our TC Invite, I told the girls ‘We have a target on our back,’” Gretencord said. “Then, we went to Frontier for conference and we came out flat but I give credit to my girls, we were down 8 or 9 points at one point. … We focused on our serves, taking care of the ball and believed and trusted in each other. Right there just shows that in the past we would have lost but they didn’t give up.”