Here. We. Go?
Twin Lakes has one dual match in, but its program took a coronavirus-related hit and won’t have another competition until at least Jan. 2. Frontier, North White and Tri-County have missed time on the practice mat, but will open up either this weekend (Frontier, North White) or next week (Tri-County).
“We’ve been practicing for two months, but we haven’t hit the mat hardly,” Frontier head coach Scott Sproles joked. “The kids are starting to get a little stir crazy. It’s definitely been one that’s not typical.”
Added North White head coach Dennis Siburcrist: “It’s a little frustrating right now with the virus going around to keep the kids focused on the whole.”
Sproles and Siburcrist are two of the county’s three new head coaches. Tri-County’s Scott Luesse is the other.
Sproles takes over for Tony Metzger, who resigned for personal reasons. He was Metzger’s assistant the past few seasons. Siburcrist is back at the helm after he “regrettably took a year off;” he previously coached from 2015-2019.
Luesse assisted James Wamsley, who always planned on turning the program over to Luesse after a couple seasons.
Sproles also recruited former Falcons standout and his just-graduated son Jac as an assistant as well.
“Me and Tony have always been on the same page, and we’ve always had the same kind of philosophy,” coach Sproles said. “Same faces, same philosophy, same work ethic. It’s the same program it was last year; we’re just missing a guy.”
All four programs also have a relative same theme — a youth movement. Twin Lakes has 17 wrestlers, but 13 are either freshmen or sophomores.
North White and Tri-County have nine freshmen apiece. Frontier has a small influx of freshmen and a few sophomores that competed in just a handful of matches last season.
“We are a rebuild, a work in progress (as a program),” MacFadden said. “Saying that, I am incredibly happy with what we did (Tuesday).
“I saw a lot of young wrestlers trying to do what they’ve been taught with zero mat experience. To see them trying it and wanting to figure it out was a good feeling. I’m happy with that aspect of it.”
Luesse echoed those feelings.
“We have a young team that is learning very quickly,” he said. “Every practice we have, I am able to see them growing already.”
Not all of them are inexperienced — Twin Lakes sophomores Caleb Turner reached the regional, while Adam Rodriguez was one victory away and Frontier sophomore Jacob Balser went 18-12.
All four coaches noted most of their incoming freshmen have experience at the middle school level; McFadden and Siburcrist expect their sons (Anthony McFadden and Liam Siburcrist) to have solid roles on their respective teams.
Tangible goals exist — several individuals reached at least the regional level and Wendling earned a spot at the East Chicago Semi-State meet. All three Midwest Conference coaches said their goal was to win the conference title.
But all four know those goals are also up in the air, more than ever this season.
“With everybody getting shut down every week or so, it’s hard to have certain expectations when you think about statistics or accomplishments on paper,” Siburcrist said.
Added McFadden: “The mindset this season is to continue to wrestle. With all the outside distractions … our goal is just, every day, continue to wrestle. Continue to learn, continue to score points. That’s the mentality we’re going with.”