FRANCESVILLE — North White scored all the points it needed in the second quarter Oct. 15 en route to a 14-0 shutout win over West Central.
Parker Smith, who finished the game with 90 yards on 24 carries, scored on a 2-yard run midway through the quarter for a 7-0 lead.
With about one minute to go before halftime, quarterback Eli Quasebarth completed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Kade DeBoard to round out the scoring.
Selvin Villatoro kicked both extra points for the Vikings (4-3 overall, 4-1 Midwest Conference).
Quasebarth completed 3 of 9 passes for 50 yards – all to DeBoard.
North White overpowered the Trojans in total offense, 179-45.
North White will entertain Traders Point Christian in the sectional playoff opener Oct. 22 in Monon.