The agonizing wait will go on.
Twin Lakes Athletic Director/boy’s basketball coach Kent Adams sent out a news release Thursday morning detailing cancellations of all Twin Lakes athletic events through Nov. 30, and for boy’s winter sports events through Dec. 5.
“Sorry, but the following athletic events involving Twin Lakes are canceled for next week,” the notice read. “Thanks for the efforts of each school and personnel to make all the changes necessary to try and make these events work out. We will try to reschedule.”
The varsity girls basketball team’s games at Morgan Township (Nov. 24), against Andrean (Nov. 25) and at Tri-County (Nov. 28) will not take place as scheduled.
There was more bad news for Indians supporters.
“In light of a recent change in our ability of start/re-start varsity practices on Nov. 21st, (some) events will need to be cancelled because these teams will not be able to get in the required 10 practices,” the notice read. “Sorry for this news, we will try to reschedule what we can.”
Twin Lakes’ wrestling team loses a Dec. 1 dual with Winamac, a Dec. 3 dual and its spot at the Dec. 5 North White Invitational. It will open the season Dec. 8 at Lafayette Jefferson.
The boy’s basketball team will not participate in the PFCU round-robin tournament from Dec. 3-5 as previously planned; it will open the season Dec. 11 at Tri-County.
The boy’s swim team will lose dual meet Dec. 1, Dec. 3, Dec. 8 and Dec. 10 and will not open its season until the Dec. 12 Twin Lakes Invitational