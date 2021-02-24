MONTICELLO — The Twin Lakes boys basketball team is heading into next week’s Class 3A sectional tournament with a lot of momentum.
The Indians picked up four wins in its last five games, between Feb. 17-23, beating Lafayette Central Catholic, 76-41; Delphi, 68-45; Winamac, 58-28; and Lewis Cass, 53-49.
Twin Lakes’ lone loss was Feb. 20 at Western, 60-43.
In their most recent victory (against Lewis Cass on Feb. 23), Clayton Bridwell led the way with 16 points. Teammates Noah Johnston and Kahari Jackson each chipped in 12 and 11 points, respectively.
After battling to an 11-11 deadlock at the end of the opening quarter, the Indians used a 15-11 run to take a 26-22 lead at halftime.
Lewis Cass came out gunning in the third quarter, using a 14-7 burst to take a slim 36-33 lead into the final quarter. That’s when Twin Lakes dominated, closing out the game with a 20-13 scoring advantage to seal the win.
The victory improved Twin Lakes to 18-4 overall.
Against Winamac, Johnston scored a game-high 22 points to lead Twin Lakes to the 30-point win on Feb. 22.
Two nights earlier, against Delphi, the Indians broke open a close game by outscoring the Oracles 40-18 in the second and third quarters to cruise to the win.
Johnston dropped in 22 points, while Bridwell added 14 points and Jackson 11 points.
Luke Smock led the Oracles (3-12) with 10 points.
In their lone loss against Western, the Indians fell behind early and couldn’t catch up.
Western outscored Twin Lakes 15-5 in the first quarter and 18-9 in the second to take a 33-14 lead at halftime.
The Indians managed to win the third quarter, 13-10, but were unable to keep up with the Panthers in the final quarter.
Johnston led the way in that game with 10 points, while Lewis Dellinger and Jackson each scored eight points.
Dellinger also pulled down eight rebounds and Jackson wiped the glass for seven more.
Twin Lakes did not post individual statistics for its game against Lafayette Central Catholic.