LOGANSPORT — Twin Lakes won its first sectional title in boys golf since 2017, unseating two-time defending champion Logansport, at the sectional tournament June 4 at Dykeman Golf Course.
The Indians shot a 310 to take the team title and advance to the next round. Rochester was runner-up with a 319 and Logan was third with a 332. Rensselaer (333), Kankakee Valley (345), Covenant Christian (372), Winamac (384), South Newton (392), Pioneer (396), Caston (418) and Tri-County (471) rounded out the sectional contingent.
The top three teams and top five golfers on non-advancing teams move on to the regional meet, which will be 8 a.m. CST June 10 at Sandy Pines in DeMotte. Sectionals feeding into the regional include Harrison (West Lafayette), Lake Central, LaPorte, Logansport, Valparaiso and Westfield.
Reece Renie, of Rochester, was match medalist with a 73. Jamison Ousley, of Twin Lakes, was runner-up at 74. Wade Shafer, of Rochester, and Lewis Dellinger, of Twin Lakes, each fired 75s, and Trevor Vietti, of Logansport, had a 76 on his home course.
Other Twin Lakes shooters included Nick Alexander (78), Logan Creamer (83) and Hayden Hubbard (84).
Zach Hillan and Zach Geleott will represent Rensselaer at the regional after shooting 80 and 82, respectively, on the par-70 Dykeman Golf Course in Logansport.
Tri-County’s top scorer was Carter Wilson with a 107. Tyson Jordan and Lucas Misch shot 121s, and Alex Smith had a 122. Nick Schemerhorn also competed and had the kick-out score.