MONTICELLO — Dailan Reece drove in six runs on three hits to lead Twin Lakes to a 20-5 victory Thursday over in-county rival North White.
Reece drove in runs on a double in the first, two doubles in the Indians’ 16-run second inning, and on a sacrifice fly in the third.
In fact, Reece’s two second-inning doubles drove in four of his six total RBIs. He finished 3-for-3 with three runs scored.
The big second inning also saw run-scoring hits from Tristan Robertson, Ethan Bowsman, Sam Smolek, Blayze Woods, CJ Brummett, Peyton Hurt, Reece Arthur and Clayton Bridwell.
Twin Lakes sent the first 15 of its 20 total batters to the plate in the second inning before recording the first out.
Arthur finished the game 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Bridwell was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and four runs scored, and Brummett was 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored.
Hirt finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Smolek was 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored, and Woods was 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Ethan Bowsman was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Robertson was 1-for-2 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored.
Eli Quasebarth and Kade Deboard each went 2-for-3 with a run scored for North White. Deboard also knocked in a run, as did Zack Sloan (1-for-2) and Cade Garret (1-for-2).
Hirt took the mound win for Twin Lakes, giving up five runs on 10 hits over four innings. He struck out two and walked one. Brummett finished for the Indians, allowing no runs and no hits.
Brayden Buschman took the loss for North White, allowing nine runs on 10 hits. Bentley Buschman came on in relief and yielded nine runs on eight hits, striking our two and walking two. Sloan finished for the Vikings, giving up two runs on two hits. He struck out three and walked two.
North White led 2-0 after the first inning when Bentley Buschman doubled on the third pitch of the game, stole third and scored on a double to left by Garret. Caleb Orr followed with a single, advanced to third and score on a single to left by Sloan.
Twin Lakes tied it in the bottom of the first when Bridwell led off with a walk, stole second and moved to third on a passed ball, and scored on Reece’s double.
Hirt followed with a single to move Reece to third, and Reece scored on a wild pitch to tie it at 2-2.
North White regained the lead in the top of the second when Brayden Buschman singled, moved to third on a passed ball and steal, respectively, and scored on an error at shortstop.
The win extends the Indians’ win streak to two games and evens their record at 3-3.
It was the season opener for North White (0-1), which will host Pioneer at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Caston 14, Tri-County 1
The Cavaliers never found their groove Thursday in the lopsided loss to Caston.
It was already 7-0 before the Cavs made their way onto the scoreboard. Spencer Powell reached on a bloop single past shortstop, moved to second on a wild pitch then to third on a fielder’s choice grounder, and scored on an error by the pitcher.
Powell finished 1-for-2, as did Tri-County’s Bryce Bahler, who clobbered a double.
Tyler Vandeveer took the loss for the Cavs, giving up three runs on three hits in 3 1/3 innings. Korbin Lawson pitched just one-third of an inning, giving up three runs on two hits before giving way to Xavier Cantrell, who yielded eight runs on four hits. He struck out six and walked four in his two innings of work.