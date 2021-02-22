MONTICELLO — Indiana’s version of March Madness is coming.
The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced its sectional tournament pairings Sunday evening. The first round begins March 2 with the sectional finals to be played March 6.
Twin Lakes will host the Class 3A Sectional 20 contests, while Tri-County will host the Class A Sectional 52 games.
At Twin Lakes, Northwestern (2-10) will face Peru (14-6) at 7 p.m. March 2, while the host Indians (17-4) will battle Benton Central (8-10) at 6 p.m. March 3.
Western (15-6) will tangle with West Lafayette (5-10) at 7:30 p.m. March 3.
Maconaquah (11-10), which drew a first-round bye, will battle the winner of the Northwestern-Peru contest at 6 p.m. March 5, while the winners of Twin Lakes-Benton Central and Western-West Lafayette will square off in the other semifinal at 7:30 p.m. March 5.
The sectional championship game, featuring the two semifinal round winners, will tip off at 7 p.m. March 6.
In the Class A Sectional 52 at Tri-County, the host Cavaliers (3-12) and their Midwest Conference rivals North White (12-8) each drew first-round byes and do not play until March 5.
In the opening games on March 2, Caston (6-15) will face South Newton (4-12) while Pioneer (7-11) will take on Frontier (6-9).
On March 5, Tri-County will take on the Caston-South Newton winner while North White will play the Pioneer-Frontier victory.
The championship tilt featuring the semifinal winners will do battle on March 6.
Tip-off times for games at Tri-County were not available. Team records are correct as of early Monday morning.
Below are the pairings of all the local teams and their sectionals.
Class 3A Sectional 20
at Twin Lakes
Game 1: Northwestern (2-10) vs. Peru (14-6), 7 p.m. March 2
Game 2: Benton Central (8-10) vs. Twin Lakes (17-4), 6 p.m. March 3
Game 3: Western (15-6) vs. West Lafayette (5-10), 7:30 p.m. March 3
Game 4: Maconaquah (11-10) vs. Winner of Game 1 (6 p.m. March 5)
Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3 (7:30 p.m. March 5)
Championship: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 (7 p.m. March 6)
Class A Sectional 52
at Tri-County
Game 1: Caston (6-15) vs. South Newton (4-12), March 2
Game 2: Pioneer (7-11) vs. Frontier (6-9), March 2
Game 3: Tri-County (3-12) vs. Winner of Game 1 (March 5
Game 4: North White (12-8) vs. Winner of Game 2 (March 5)
Championship: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 (March 6)