Friday, May 13
Twin Lakes vs. Delphi
#1S Kailey Sanders (TL) def Sarah Howard (D) 6-1 6-0
#2S Addie Bowsman (TL) def Elyse Perry (D) 7-5 6-2
#3S Kenzy Miller (D) def Jessie Alexander (TL) 6-3 6-2
#1D Hannah Hodgen/Emma Need (TL) def Ryn Zimpfer/Abby ONeill (D) 6-0 6-0
#2D Madi Finn/Jaylee Marmolijo (TL) def Ava Duvall/Wren Isom (D) 6-3 2-6 10-6
Match Record 4-1
Record 10-3
JV Match record 3-2
Record 7-6
Monday, May 16
Twin Lakes vs. North Judson
#1S Kailey Sanders (TL) def Ava Eccels (NJ) 6-1 6-0
#2S Sophie Frasure (NJ) def Addie Bowsman (TL) 6-2 6-2
#3S Olivia Burkett (NJ) def Jessie Alexander (TL) 7-6 (1) 6-2
#1D Hannah Hodgen/Emma Need (TL) def Sara Sanchez/Lucia Aldama (NJ) 6-1 6-0
#2D Madi Finn/Jaylee Marmolijo (TL) def Emily Gunlach/Anastasia Pettergill (NJ) 6-0 6-0
Match Record 3-2
Record 11-3
JV Match Record 5-0
Record 8-6
Hannah and Emma finish the regular season 16-1.
Indians will face Carroll on Thursday at Logansport in Sectionals.