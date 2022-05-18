(Here are the most recent results from the Twin Lakes girls' tennis team, which will compete in the sectional this week.)

Friday, May 13

Twin Lakes vs. Delphi

#1S Kailey Sanders (TL) def Sarah Howard (D) 6-1 6-0

#2S Addie Bowsman (TL) def Elyse Perry (D) 7-5 6-2 

#3S Kenzy Miller (D) def Jessie Alexander (TL) 6-3 6-2

#1D Hannah Hodgen/Emma Need (TL) def Ryn Zimpfer/Abby ONeill (D) 6-0 6-0

#2D Madi Finn/Jaylee Marmolijo (TL) def Ava Duvall/Wren Isom (D) 6-3 2-6 10-6

Match Record 4-1

Record 10-3

JV Match record 3-2

Record 7-6

Monday, May 16

Twin Lakes vs. North Judson

#1S Kailey Sanders (TL) def Ava Eccels (NJ) 6-1 6-0

#2S Sophie Frasure (NJ) def Addie Bowsman (TL) 6-2 6-2

#3S Olivia Burkett (NJ) def Jessie Alexander (TL) 7-6 (1) 6-2

#1D Hannah Hodgen/Emma Need (TL) def Sara Sanchez/Lucia Aldama (NJ) 6-1 6-0

#2D Madi Finn/Jaylee Marmolijo (TL) def Emily Gunlach/Anastasia Pettergill (NJ) 6-0 6-0

Match Record 3-2

Record 11-3

JV Match Record 5-0

Record 8-6

Hannah and Emma finish the regular season 16-1.

Indians will face Carroll on Thursday at Logansport in Sectionals.

