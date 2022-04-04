LAFAYETTE — The Twin Lakes varsity girls' tennis team opened its 2022 season April 4 with a clean 5-0 sweep of Lafayette Jefferson.
Kailey Sanders won her No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-1 over Audrey Eggold; Addie Bowsman took care of Ashley Casey, 6-0, 7-6 (7-3) at No. 2 singles; and Ava Kauffman defeated Ashley Perez 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, Hannah Hodgen and Emma Need downed Ariel Stimson and Sydney Kinf, 6-1, 6-2, and Madi Finn and Jaylee Marmolijo took down Angel Wang and Emily Riley 6-4, 6-0.
The junior varsity tennis team also beat Lafayette Jeff, 3-2. Both varsity and jayvee teams are 1-0 on the season.