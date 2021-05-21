LOGANSPORT -- Twin Lakes’ girls tennis team moved move step closer to a sectional championship May 20.
The Indians, one day after dispatching host Logansport, 4-1, in the opening round of the sectional tournament, did the same to Delphi in the semifinals, scoring a 4-1 win.
Twin Lakes earned wins at Nos. 1 and 2 singles, as well as sweeping the doubles matches.
At No. 1 singles, TL’s Kailey Sanders defeated Delphi’s Sarah Howard in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0, while Sydney McCall beat Katlyn Sherinian, 6-4, 6-0.
At No. 1 doubles, Hannah Hodgen and Emma Need downed Delphi’s Elyse Perry and Arika Gibson, 6-2, 6-3, and Jenna Pepple and Jacky Diaz, at No. 2 doubles, took care of Abigail O’Neil and Kathryn Zimpfer, 6-2, 6-1.
Twin Lakes will play Carroll at 4:45 p.m. May 21 for the sectional championship.