MONTICELLO — Despite managing just five hits, host Twin Lakes responded in clutch situations to hand rival Tri-County a 7-4 loss in prep baseball action May 2.
The Indians (8-7) took a 4-0 lead in the third inning and added single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings for a 7-2 advantage.
Allen Miller picked up the victory, allowing one earned run on eight hits over six innings. He struck out five and walked two before Jaden Franceschina pitched the final inning.
Tristan Robertson led the Indians’ offense with a pair of hits, including a run-scoring triple. He finished with two RBIs and teammate Luke Deno added an RBI single.
Landon Arthur had two RBIs.
Tri-County (7-4) had nine singles, with Koby Bahler going 2 for 4. Tyler Vandeveer was 2 for 3 with a walk, Jacob Nevitt also had a pair of hits with an RBI and Eric Zarse, Korbin Lawson and Xavier Cantrell had hits.
Lawson suffered the loss, allowing six earned runs on four hits over five innings of work. He struck out six and walked five. Reliever Connor Ross pitched a scoreless sixth inning with a strikeout.