CRAWFORDSVILLE — Twin Lakes boys swimming and diving team placed three individuals into the next round of the state tournament despite battling back their despair for losing one of their own just days earlier.
The boys team honored Twin Lakes girls' swimming and diving team member Mya Thompson, who, along with her mother, Stephanie Thompson, lost their lives Feb. 18 in a fire at their home.
The boys all displayed “Mya Strong” on their backs in memory of their teammate. Everyone else at the aquatic center in Crawfordsville wore a red-and-white pin while competitors from opposing teams displayed Mya's name on their arm.
As a team, the Indians finished second with 318 points. Individually, senior Aiden Totten advanced to the state meet Feb. 25-26 by winning the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.75
“It is very exciting. I have qualified two years in a row," Totten said. "It is certainly an accomplishment. I really wanted to dedicate this season to Mya. I promised myself I had to win and that this would be for her.”
For swimmers, only the top individual in any given event at sectionals advances to the state meet. In diving, the top four advance to diving regionals Feb. 22.
Liam Sternfeldt placed third with a score of 253.05 and Loghan Howard placed fourth with a score of 215.25 points. They will both compete at Brownsburg High School with the chance of competing at state alongside Totten should they place in the top eight at regionals.
Other official results include only final times:
- Rae Roth, fourth in 100 yard backstroke, 200 yard IM.
- Finn Roth: fifth in 500 yard freestyle; seventh 200 yard freestyle.
- Caleb Weiss: seventh in 500-yard freestyle.
- Aiden Totten: second in the 100-yard freestyle, first in 50-yard freestyle.
Twin Lakes placed third in the 200-yard freestyle and second in the 200-yard medley.