The call went out quickly.
Twin Lakes head volleyball and girls tennis coach Anissa Need was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. Senior Jaylen Roush and went to work. The multisport athlete created a GoFundMe page, https://www.gofundme.com/f/mrs-needs-cancer-fund, on Friday morning to make the community aware of her situation,
“Mrs. Need is unquestionably the sweetest woman you will ever meet. She’s an amazing mother of four loving children who if asked would give up anything to see their mother happy,” a section of the fundraiser description read. “She’s the physical education teacher at Twin Lakes high school, girls tennis and girls volleyball coach and over all (sic) an amazing friend to many of her students and peers.
“Any funding donated would go straight to any medical bills that come her way from the constant MRI scans to chemo therapy (sic).”
By 2 p.m. Friday, the account had 88 donations and raised nearly $3,500. The immediate goal is $10,000.
“She has been such an amazing role model to many and to hear that she had cancer was like hearing part of your family had cancer. It was heartbreaking,” read another portion of the post. “If money is short for you right now then you can still help by sharing this with friends and family and asking them to do the same. Please find it in your heart to help us as you would help your own.”
Football
North White, Tri-County and Twin Lakes draw home games
Thursday’s sectional draw saw Class 3A Twin Lakes and Class 1A North White and Tri-County pick up one more home game for the 2020 season.
Twin Lakes will host Hanover Central on Oct. 23. North White will host Clinton Central and Tri-County will host Traders Point Christian on the same night.
Frontier will head to Lafayette Central Catholic.
All game times are tentatively 7:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
North White, Twin Lakes
see season end
The Vikings and Indians both fell during their sectional semifinal matches on Thursday.
Faith Christian beat North White (2-12-1) by a 7-0 score at the Western Boone Sectional in Thorntown, while West Lafayette topped Twin Lakes (3-9) by a 6-0 score at the Kankakee Valley Sectional in Wheatfield.
Boys tennis
Twin Lakes ends season against
four-time defending state champions
The Indians fell, 5-0, to Carmel in a Kokomo Section semifinal. Luke Deno earned three games while being swept at No. 2 singles, while No. 3 singles player Reece Arthur and the No. 1 doubles team of Clayton Bridwell and Carson Gutwein each won a game while being swept.
Volleyball
North White goes 2-1 before weekend
North White ended a three-match-in-four-day streak with a 25-15, 25-14, 25-6 loss at Class 3A West Lafayette on Thursday.
Kinsey Westerhouse snagged five kills and Taylor VanWinkle added three while the Red Devils (17-6) bottled up Vikings middle blocker Lynzi Heimlich, who collected five blocks, six assists and an ace but was held to two kills.
VanWinkle added two blocks for the Vikings (13-7).
The Vikings bested the Spartans, 25-9, 25-7, 25-14, on Tuesday to close Midwest Conference play with a 3-2 record. North White also topped Tri-County, 25-12, 25-7, 25-12, on Monday to bolster its conference record.
In the two league games, Heimlich collected 30 kills, nine aces, 14 blocks, 10 digs and 15 assists. Westerhouse added 12 kills, five aces, 11 digs and 23 assists.
Taylor VanWinkle contributed 10 kills and four aces while Caitlyn Conn totaled seven aces and 18 digs. Lauren Annis chipped in five kills, five aces and eight digs.
Twin Lakes goes 1-2 over three days
The Indians (4-16) fell, 25-8, 25-15, 26-24, on Thursday at home. Stats for that contest, as well as Wednesday’s contest against Frontier, were unavailable as of press time.
On Tuesday, the Indians held a 2-1 lead and then held on for the five-set, 19-25, 26-24, 25-20, 19-25, 15-13 victory.
Kora Pass collected 10 of the team’s 39 kills, with Regan Franscoviak (seven) and Chloe Winter (six) topping five as well. Sadie Gritten added five kills and three aces. Pass garnered 6.5 total blocks and Franscoviak earned four total blocks.
Emma Need contributed 31 assists, five kills and 1.5 blocks.
Tri-County drops final
regular-season match
The Cavaliers (2-19) lost in DeMotte on Tuesday, falling 25-9, 25-22, 25-113 to Covenant Christian. Statistics were not available.
Myah Alberts (three kills, one ace, one block) and Peyton Melchi (three kills) led the Cavaliers during the loss to North White on Monday.