MONTICELLO — The Twin Lakes varsity softball team had a rough weekend.
The Indians dropped their third game in a row, with the latest loss coming from an 11-0 shutout at McCutcheon on April 23.
McCutcheon scored all it needed in the first inning, then piled on two in the second, three in the third and five in the fourth in the shortened five-inning affair.
Allie Wisnewski tallied a pair of hits and Lilly Foster added another to account for the Indians’ total offensive output.
McKenna Wilson took the loss for Twin Lakes. She went four innings, allowing 11 runs on 11 hits, striking out five and walking zero.
April 22
The Indians fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 17-1 loss to Harrison. Harrison scored on a single by Chelsea Parker in the first inning, a single by Ava Mobley in the first inning, and a double by Kiersten Delaney in the second inning.
That’s all they needed.
The Raiders scored seven runs in the seventh inning. The offensive onslaught was led by Sydni Florian, Parker, Mobley, Emmy Layton, and Hannah Felkey, who each had RBIs in the inning.
Eden Baker earned the win for Harrison. She lasted three innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out three and walking zero. Malyah Hartwick threw four innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Wilson took the loss for Twin Lakes. She went the distance, allowing 17 runs on 20 hits and striking out three.
Makenna Downham, Kaitlyn Whitaker, Cydney Wert and Peyton Applegate each collected one hit each to lead the Indians’ offense.
April 21
Twin Lakes had trouble keeping up with Delphi in a 10-0 loss.
One bright spot for the Indians was a single by Jasmine West in the sixth inning. It was Twin Lakes’ only hit.
Lexi Miller was the winning pitcher for Delphi. She lasted six innings, allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out 14.
Wilson took the loss for the Indians. She went 5 1/3 innings, allowing 10 runs on 11 hits and striking out eight.
The Oracles scattered 11 hits in the game. Reganne Watts went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Delphi.