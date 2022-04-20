RENSSELAER — Visiting Twin Lakes outscored Hoosier Conference host Rensselaer Central, 40-7, over two games to sweep at league doubleheader on Saturday, April 16.
The Indians (3-4, 2-0 in the HC) had 19 hits and took advantage of eight walks in rolling to a 20-3 victory in game one.
Kaitlyn Whitaker’s run-scoring single against RCHS starter Kali Northcutt in the top of the first opened the scoring. The Indians would take a 3-0 lead in the first and added seven more runs in the fourth inning against reliever Hannah Wisley to widen the gap.
Cydney Wert and Peyton Applegate had RBI singles and Whitaker also plated a run with a single. An error on a ball put in play by Lilly Foster led to two more runs.
Northcutt allowed six runs on five hits over two innings of work. She struck out four.
Wisley surrender 14 runs on 14 hits over three innings with a strikeout.
Applegate finished 4 for 4 with three RBIs for the Indians and Whitaker also had four hits with six RBIs. Wert and McKenna Wilson had three hits each and Foster had a home run. Makenna Downham added a double.
The Bombers (2-6, 2-4) managed seven hits, including two hits by freshman shortstop Brooke Koebcke. Kenzie Moore, Kylie Spencer, Northcutt, Robin Philpot and Taylor Van Meter added singles.
Wilson was the winning pitcher, allowing three runs on seven hits over five innings of work. She struck out eight Bombers.
The Indians used 14 hits, including five home runs, to build an early lead in a 20-4 rout in game two.
Foster had a solo home run to get the Indians on the board in the first inning and teammate Applegate also homered. Both would homer again for Twin Lakes, with Foster blasting a three-run shot in the third and Applegate adding a two-run shot in the second.
Foster would finished 3 for 4 at the plate with six RBIs and four runs scored. Applegate also scored four runs to go with her two homers and Allie Wisinski had a home run in the second inning. She drove in three runs to go with a pair of this, Whitaker was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Jasmine West had two hits with two RBIs.
Northcutt took the loss, allowing 20 runs on 14 hits with four strikeouts.
Wilson was also the winning pitcher in game two, allowing four runs on seven hits with two strikeouts.
Koebcke was 3 for 3 with an RBI for the Bombers, who also got two hits from McKenna Kingman. Spencer and Moore had singles.