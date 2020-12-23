MONTICELLO — In the odd 2020-21 boys basketball season, a little normalcy returned Tuesday night as Twin Lakes hosted White County rival Frontier.
That normalcy came in Twin Lakes’ ability to have its Senior Night – even if it was in its fifth game of the season.
Twin Lakes (5-0) celebrated seniors Noah Johnston, Kahari Jackson, Gage Businger and Lewis Dellinger with a 74-39 victory. That group finished with 46 points, 18 rebounds and 14 steals to pace the Indians.
“I told our seniors that every night is Senior Night because they are all four major contributors and all start. They also have had a great start to the season, and we are just looking to continue it,” Twin Lakes Head Coach Kent Adams said. “Hopefully at the end of the season we can do some great things with more fans that can see them.”
Twin Lakes forced 34 Frontier (1-2) turnovers with its press and cruised after opening up a 24-9 advantage after the first quarter.
“Our press kind of always does get us going. We rely on that to get us going and once we get going and stop pressing, we have to keep our intensity,” Adams added. “We have to make good decisions even after we stop pressing.
“We had a stretch where we shot the ball really well. Then we had a stretch of missed layups and them getting to the basket really easily, but overall, there is a lot of emotions with this game being Senior Night and Frontier. It’s good that it’s over and we can move on,” the Twin Lakes head coach added.
Jackson finished with 15 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals while Johnston added 13 points, six boards and two steals and assists. Dellinger finished with 11 points, six boards, five assists and two steals, Businger added seven points, Caden Harker had 13 points, six rebounds and two steals and assists and Clayton Bridwell had 14 points and four steals.
Twin Lakes could have dominated even more if it hadn’t gone just 10-of-20 from the paint, especially struggling from point blank in the third quarter.
“It was us not being on balance and us not being focused. I thought in the fourth quarter we were able to get some good movement to the basket. My favorite play in basketball is getting someone to drive and dishing it to someone cutting wide open for the layup,” Adams said.
According to Frontier Head Coach William Bland, Twin Lakes’ press was the difference.
“Twin Lakes does a really nice job with pressure and attacking passing lanes. They were really going after our weakness. We just aren’t really good with the basketball right now and so they come up and front load and press,” Bland said. “Our guys right now against pressure have tunnel vision. Credit to those guys because they do a great job with their pressure, get after it and play hard.”
Falcon Arthur Zarse finished with 15 points while Grant White, Justin Schroeder and Isaiah Davis each had six points.
Even in defeat, Bland was happy with Tuesday night’s outcome.
“We just look at any time that we can get game time is great for us. Not only with COVID, but we only have two guys that had any playing time last year and so any minutes we can get we are really happy with and look at those as teaching opportunities. We just think if we can keep getting better and stay with it we will continue to improve,” Bland stated. “We are just looking to make sure that every opportunity we can we improve. The kids know we are getting better and you can’t ask for more than that.”
Twin Lakes will take a major jump in competition next week as the Indians will play at the LaPorte tournament against the host Slicers and South Bend St. Joseph.
“We need to do things right. We need to play with heart, intensity and be able to compete. It’s going to be a tough day of games. We are going to have to help on defense and block out,” Adams explained. “We are going to have to do the little things that make up for our lack of size. We haven’t had to play two games in a day so we that is going to be a new challenge.”