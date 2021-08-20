MONTICELLO — Big plays tamed the Tigers Friday evening in Northwestern’s 38-12 season-opening loss at Twin Lakes.
The Indians used four first half passing touchdowns from Jaden Franceschina, connecting with senior wideout Ty Gillum for scores from 8 and 47 yards out.
“We realized that Northwestern’s secondary couldn’t match up with our guys. Ty was wide open deep because no one could cover him,” Franceschina said. “Their secondary folded and seemed to get tired.”
Franceschina also hit Blayze Woods for a 75-yard TD and Anthony McFadden on a 22-yard TD strike.
The Indians lost 11-yards of offense on its first three possessions of the game.
“I think we just started to calm down as we had three sophomores playing on the offensive line with two juniors. We had one guy that had started a game before,” Twin Lakes head coach Kevin Sayler said. “As the game went, our pass protection got better and allowed our offense to get rolling. We wanted to be aggressive with our shot plays and Ty played like a football player tonight for a kid that hasn’t played since middle school. He just made plays on balls in the air.
“Throw in the fact that I thought the offensive line got more confidence as the game went on,” Sayler added. Those linemen include Sam Smolek, Hunter Musall, CJ Brummett, Drew Keesling and Sidney Hillblom. “I thought our left side played really well.”
The season-opener was Gillum’s first football game since eighth grade.
“I honestly didn’t expect this because the last time I was on a football field, in eighth grade, I was a bench warmer,” Gillum joked. “My speed helps me out a ton because within seven yards I can tell if I have them beat and then it’s too late.”
First-year Northwestern head coach Robert Patchett said the big plays were the difference in the game.
“They were just balls that were poorly defended. At the end of the day, we gave them some easy points on big plays. We were in position on a couple of those plays but we didn’t get it done,” he said. “I thought our defense played well against their running game, but our guys got tired.”
Northwestern’s offense struggled to get on track as Indians senior defensive lineman Brandon Franscoviak was constantly in the Tigers’ backfield.
“This is what we have seen from him all summer, regardless of who we have scrimmaged. People haven’t been able to block Brandon and Kayvion (Jackson). They have been in the other team’s backfield all summer,” Sayler commented.
Northwestern had the chance to strike first. The Tigers best scoring opportunity in the first half came on its second drive. Northwestern’s drove to the 8-yard line, but quarterback Jansen Slate was intercepted by Indians middle linebacker Ethan Bowsman at the 1-yard line.
“We have a ton of kids going both ways. No one is going to feel sorry for us. We did not play even close to how well we could play,” Patchett noted. “Our offensive line misblocked things and you have people playing both ways and you can’t make adjustments because they are always on the field.”
Northwestern got on the board late in the third quarter when Cole Cardwell scored on a 47-yard TD run while Sam Craig added an 8-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
For the game, Twin Lakes rolled up 368 total yards, with 201 yards coming through the air thanks to Franceschina's 6-of-17 passing performance and four TD passes. Blayze Woods grabbed three of those passes for 103 yards while Gillum had two catches for 75 yards.
Jackson led the Indians' ground game with 84 yards on 16 carries. Gage Custer added 62 yards on seven lugs.