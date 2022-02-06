WHITE COUNTY — Twin Lakes and North White will be chasing sectional championships Feb. 8 in their respective classes, and both face vastly different challenges.

And no, we’re not talking about the major winter storm Feb. 2-4 that delayed the playing of the girls high school basketball sectional tournament games and pushed the postseason schedule to its limit.

North White advanced to the Class 1A sectional final for the second consecutive year with its 67-21 shellacking of Midwest Conference rival South Newton on the Vikings’ home floor, while Twin Lakes delivered a 79-61 victory over Western in the Class 3A sectional semifinal at West Lafayette High School.

In two meetings this season, North White outscored South Newton by a combined 118-25.

Abigale Spry led North White (18-6) with 24 points. She canned 7 of 9 shots from the floor, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and she was a perfect 6 for 6 from the free throw line.

Oh, and Spry also had seven steals.

Tessa Robertson added 10 points, while Caitlin Conn dropped in nine points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out four assists, and Lauren Annis added eight points and four steals for the Vikings.

North White will now face Caston, a team the Vikings beat, 42-29, in the second game of the regular season (Nov. 12), for the sectional championship game set for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at North White Jr./Sr. High School.

The Vikings were within reach of a sectional title last season before losing to eventual state champion Pioneer.

North White has not won a sectional championship since the 2017-18 season when current players Annis, Conn, Hannah Cosgray and Lynzi Heimlich were in eighth grade.

Caston reached the sectional final with wins over Frontier (49-30 on Feb. 1) and Tri-County (51-35 on Feb. 5)

Twin Lakes faces a much tougher foe in its Class 3A sectional final Feb. 8 when it goes against perennial girls basketball power Benton Central. It will also be a rematch of last year’s sectional title game that BC won, 66-36, on the Indians’ home floor.

In the sectional semifinal Feb. 5, Olivia Nickerson scored 31 points and dished out six assists while Addie Bowsman poured in 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the win over Western.

Benton Central won its semifinal game against Peru, 70-33, on Feb. 5 at West Lafayette High School to set up its third meeting with Twin Lakes this season. Kennedy Tolen and Tressa Senesac each scored 15 points while Sarah Gick and Carlee Musser each meshed 14 points in the rout. Tolen also wiped the window for 10 boards, while Gick and Musser pulled down seven and nine rebounds, respectively.

In Twin Lakes’ previous two meetings this season with BC (44-37 loss on Nov. 20 and 69-55 defeat on Dec. 14), the Indians’ big three – Nickerson (18.2 ppg), Bowsman (15.8 ppg) and Addi Ward (12.5 ppg) – combined for 79 points while the rest of the team collectively scored 13.

The Bison have had an eye-opening run the last 10 seasons, compiling a 227-40 record, three appearances in semi-state, three regional titles and one state final appearance.

Twins Lakes-Benton Central tip-off is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 8.