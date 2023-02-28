While Twin Lake’s varsity boys basketball team goes into the postseason as something of an underdog, they are primed to take advantage of that moniker after drawing a first round bye in sectional 22.
Equipped with a roster made up of three seniors and five juniors, the Indians have just the experience to do it.
With a tournament tip off date of March 3, the Indians will await the winner of West Lafayette/Western, two teams that they have experience with throughout this season.
Against West Lafayette, the Indians can expect a Red Devils team that sits at 12-10 overall while finishing the Hoosier Conference with a record of 1-3.
In their first outing of the season on January 21, Twin Lakes fell behind early before using a 37-point second half where they outscored the opposition by 9 including holding the Red Devils to a single digit scoring in the third.
As a team, Twin Lakes shot 59% from the field in their 64-59 victory while Jamison Ousley led the team in scoring with 30 points. The Indians also finished with two other players, Cooper Pell and Luke Deno in double figure scoring.
West Lafayette comes into sectional play with seven of their last eight while averaging 54.8 ppg on offense and giving up nearly 56 points a game on the defensive end of the floor.
In Western, Twin Lakes prepares for a Panthers team that has size and athleticism and showed it in their first meeting with Twin Lakes in game two of the season where the Indians fell 57-28.
With nearly three months of regular season play under their belt since then, Twin Lakes looks to be a different matchup should they meet Western once again in the semifinals but will need to rely on their offense to spur them to victory after they were held to single digit scores in three of the four quarters in late November.
Losers of four out of their last five, Western has faced a string of tough opponents in their final 10 days of the regular season after playing against top 10 talent in their respective classes in Carroll and Kokomo along with a Peru team that has proven to be dangerous on offense.
The Panthers average 50 ppg on offense while giving up 47.5 ppg on defense.
In head to head matchups against West Lafayette this season, Western has gone 2-0 while most recently upending the Red Devils 56-42 in conference play on February 17.
Led behind Jamison Ousley’s 13.2 ppg, Twin Lakes also boasts a duo of seniors in Luke Deno and Cooper Pell that combine for nearly 20 ppg.
Offensively, Twin Lakes averages 46.4 ppg on offense and looks to do the majority of their damage in the paint while they also average 33% from beyond the arc.
Twin Lakes sectional semifinal will take place at Frankfort High School on March 3 at 6 p.m.