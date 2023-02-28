Jamison Ousley

Jamison Ousley leads the Indians into postseason play with a team high 13.2 ppg as Twin Lakes awaits the winner of West Lafayette/Western in the semifinal round.

While Twin Lake’s varsity boys basketball team goes into the postseason as something of an underdog, they are primed to take advantage of that moniker after drawing a first round bye in sectional 22.

Equipped with a roster made up of three seniors and five juniors, the Indians have just the experience to do it.

Trending Food Videos