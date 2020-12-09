One step forward … one agonizing leap backward for Twin Lakes wrestling.
Twin Lakes High School moved to eLearning for at least a two-day period beginning Thursday after the latest round of COVID testing Wednesday revealed two students tested positive. Via contact tracing, it was determined a staff shortage would occur for at least two days based on the latest testing so the high school switched to the online method.
Unfortunately for wrestling head coach David McFadden, at least one of the two students is a member of the team. The Indians competed in their first dual of the season Tuesday at Lafayette Jefferson and McFadden earlier Wednesday expressed pride in the team’s showing. He also mentioned the program added a tournament to its schedule Jan. 2, hosting the White and Carroll County schools.
“Well, yesterday didn’t go as planned,” McFadden texted Thursday morning. “We had a wrestler test positive ... our next scheduled match is the holiday duals January 2.”
Athletic Director Kent Adams noted the switch will have no impact on this weekend’s extracurricular activities for the basketball and swimming programs because closure occurred due to a staff shortage.
“Extracurricular activities can continue to practice and participate, except for the wrestling team, which is in total quarantine until Dec. 21,” Adams said. “They just lost five events, five dates.”
McFadden’s second year as head coach was initially supposed to begin a few days before the Thanksgiving break. Now, the Indians’ next match might not happen until the next year.
“That’s probably what they’ll start with (the Jan. 2 tournament), but right now they can’t practice or do anything until Dec. 21,” Adams said. “Every other sport will have kids affected because of this latest round, but they are affected through contact tracing. It’s going to make an impact on teams, but nothing else has been postponed.”
The girls swim team hosted Rensselaer Central on Thursday, and the swim program hosts the Twin Lakes Invitational on Saturday. Boys basketball played at North Judson on Friday hosts Fountain Central tonight.
The girls basketball teams played a road game at Covington (Thursday) and is at Western tonight.