It’s almost time.
Twin Lakes School Corporation is slated to return to in-person instruction Monday. With that, Twin Lakes Athletic Director Kent Adams noted in a news release, high school athletics will return after a three-week shutdown.
The Twin Lakes girls basketball team will take to the court three times between Dec. 1 and Dec. 5. The Indians (0-2) will host Carroll on Tuesday (6 p.m. JV/7:30 p.m. varsity), host North Miami on Thursday (6 p.m. JV/7:30 p.m. varsity) and Hamilton Heights on Dec. 5 (11 a.m. JV/12:30 p.m. varsity).
White County is currently in ‘Orange’ protocol status. Dependent upon any status change that may take place on Wednesday we may need to go to ‘Red’ protocol for games Dec. 3rd and Dec. 5th.
The major difference in the two colors is for attendance. Here is the way each protocol is handled regarding attendance.
At ‘Orange’ protocol, Twin Lakes is able to have 25 percent capacity for one set of bleachers on the south side of the gym, or 375 people. Each home team member (players, coaches and managers) is allowed up to eight guests. Each visiting team member is allowed up to four guests.
Gym entrance is Door No. 9, and spectators must indicate which of the above persons they represent & will be asked to sign in upon entry.
At ‘Red’ protocol, Twin Lakes will allow only parents and siblings living in the same household of players, coaches and managers for both home and visiting teams. These persons must indicate which of the above persons they represent and will be asked to sign in.
Thank you for your cooperation and support of our student-athletes. The game are also live-streamed on the TL Athletics YouTube channel.
Hoops Hysteria shirts to be distributed Monday
The Hoops Hysteria t-shirts that were to be handed out and distributed as part of the annual Hoops Hysteria night Nov. 14th, will be delivered to each schools' Main Office on Nov. 30th.
T-shirt orders may still be turned in and delivered in the same manner when they are ready.