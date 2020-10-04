Closer.
Much closer.
And a rivalry of sorts is developing.
Twin Lakes ended its second unified flag football season Saturday in the same place it did in 2019 — wishing sectional champion McCutcheon good luck in advancing to the regional round.
The Mavericks beat the Indians, 38-24, holding off a late Twin Lakes charge that saw the host hold the visitor to one second-half score. Head coach Kevin Anderson noted it was the closest Twin Lakes came to beating McCutcheon in its three meetings — the Mavericks won last year’s sectional championship by 50 (80-30) and beat the Indians by multiple scores earlier this season.
“We made a good effort at the end,” he said. “A lot better effort than last year, or earlier this season.
“We have a great group of kids, and I’m just glad we can bring this sport to Twin Lakes. It was a great effort from the team; I’m real proud of them.”
The Indians trailed 18-0 before Reece Bartlett found Matthew Anderson for a 14-yard score and a 12-point deficit after the 1-point conversion failed.
McCutcheon scored again, but Twin Lakes came back with another score. This time, Bartlett found Anderson for a 13-yard score and a 24-12 deficit.
The Mavericks added another score just before halftime to go up by 20 (32-12), and increased it to 38-12 on another score six minutes into the second half.
It looked as if the day might get longer after Twin Lakes threw another interception, but the Indians’ defense buckled down and forced a turnover on downs.
Anderson found Dakota Denton for a 14-yard score and a 38-18 deficit. After another defensive stand, Anderson’s third-and-goal 3-yard pass to Bartlett closed the deficit to 38-24.
The home team held on defense yet again. Needing 12 yards for another score late in the second half, Anderson was sacked on fourth down to turn the ball over with 30 seconds to play.
“It was a great game. Really tough team, and I wanted to beat them so bad,” Bartlett said. “We played tough defense, and stayed on them. Played tough, played smart and we got all those touchdowns.”
Bartlett completed five passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns, and also caught two passes for 12 yards and one score. Anderson completed six passes for 52 yards and two scores, and caught three passes for 38 yards and two scores.
“We played more competitively, too. We didn’t just lay down and let them run us over like they did last game,” McKenna Wilson said. “We stayed on our assignments and helped each other on defense at times.”
Denton caught two passes for 27 yards, and Mallory VanDoren snagged three for 26. Macy Green grabbed one for 22 yards.
“I think we had a lot of nerves, but we ended up pushing through them,” Allie Wisinski said. “It ended up being a very good game.”
Wisinski ran eight times for 48 yards, while the team ran for 58. The two-year program veteran felt the team bonded a little more this year after bringing in a half-dozen new players.
“The kids love when everyone comes out and supports them,” she added. “Not just parents, but our classmates and everyone else. They all do a lot of good things to support us.”
The season began late after Twin Lakes closed in early September for COVID-related cleaning, but the Indians came back to play seven games in a little more than two weeks.
“At the beginning of the season, I didn’t know if we’d have one game,” coach Anderson said. “But we’re just glad we have the opportunity to do this. It was real nice to have (the sectional) here, nice to bring it to our fans.”
Twin Lakes loses four seniors — Bartlett, Nathaniel Corbett, Kristopher Kauffman and Desiree Stone. Bartlett, Kauffman and Stone participated both years.
“We had a great team,” Bartlett said. “I’m happy with all this team who’s out here, all the fans who have been with us.”