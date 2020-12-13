Evvie Nicholas leaned back and dipped her head in the water. She took a couple breaths, then steadied herself against the pool’s edge.
The Twin Lakes junior looked wide-eyed back at her team’s sideline, flush in cheers. Nicholas buried her face in her arms and Abby Milligan kissed the top of her head. Nicholas anchored the 500-yard freestyle relay to a comeback victory against Delphi by less than a second (6 minutes, 35.44 seconds).
It wasn’t the closest relay victory the Indians earned Saturday during the Twin Lakes Invitational, but was one of several wins as an undermanned girls team earned the championship with 120 points. Delphi placed second with 104; without diver Maddy Sternfeldt’s 14, Twin Lakes’ win was by just two points.
Nicholas clocked 50-yard times of 33.7, 39.83, 41.97 and 40.19 during her 200-yard leg.
“I was just trying to swim my hardest throughout it and pass the other team,” Nicholas said. “I was really tired. I did it for my teammates.”
The boys opened their season by scoring 152 points to earn a victory, as well. Twin Lakes’ invitational was initially slated for more than a half dozen teams, but coronavirus attrition whittled the field to three by Saturday morning — Delphi, Manchester and Twin Lakes. The host was still without a handful of female swimmers and at least one male swimmer itself.
The boys won eight relays, six of which were swam against other teams. Divers Logan Howard (58.7 points) and Liam Sternfeldt (46.5) made their debuts on the board.
“This is a win that will boost everyone’s confidence, especially the double win for the program,” senior Hunter Bick said. “I honestly thought most of us were going to have a tougher time than we had. Most of us just have the attitude, ‘Whatever happens (with COVID) happens, we can’t control it. But we will swim hard when we get to.”
Added Jordan Lehocky: “Our team is the strongest we’ve been in the past four years or so. This is just the start of what we want to do.”
While the boys’ closest relay win was five seconds, the girls claimed an extra four points by four-hundredths of a second in the 200 breaststroke relay (2:29.69). Mya Thompson touched fractions of a second ahead of Manchester’s Halle Briner to complete a comeback in that race. Thompson clocked her leg nearly two seconds faster than Briner.
“We’re down five people and we’re still kicking butt,” Thompson said of the girls second win in three days. “That’s a really good sign. We were all just cheering and excited the entire time.”
Alongside absences, Nicholas and Taylor Hodgen participated while nursing injuries.
“I feel like everyone swam their hardest, and in the end we ended up winning,” she said. “I’m really proud of everyone for pushing through, even when some of us have injuries.”