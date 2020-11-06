Older. Wiser. More experience.
So things should unfold better for Twin Lakes even if a handful of the varsity core are just sophomores.
Correct?
“We have that large group of sophomores who have gotten through one year of high school ball, and most of them played a majority of varsity basketball,” head coach Brad Bowsman said. “I’m looking for them to use that as a springboard toward this year and hopefully we get off to a faster start than we did last year.”
Added sophomroe forward Hannah Hodgen: “Last year we were all in a lot of uncomfortable positions just being freshmen playing varsity, but I think that will help us this year. We’ll be way more relaxed, and just start to get (in) the groove faster.”
A faster start might be a moot point as the Indians have experienced adversity from the opening minute of practice.
“We’ve already dealt with starting on fall break, the issue of girls being quarantined, the issue of having one player coming off knee surgery,” Bowsman said of playing twice during opening week without a full lineup. “We have a lot of adversity we’re dealing with right now, and it’s going to be a rough road at the very beginning.”
Sophomore point guard and leading scorer Addi Ward is still rehabbing from offseason knee surgery a few weeks ago. Ward will be out for only a short amount of time, but it does mean the workload will fall on the frontcourt of Hannah Hodgen and Evelyn Scharer, who were both named All-Hoosier Conference and combined for nearly 20 points and 15 rebounds per game.
Ward scored 12 points per game and led the team in assists and steals (2.2 and 2.3) per game.
“Some people might have to play out of position and just make it work until we get our point guard back,” Scharer said.
That trio continues to be the core of the program as it moves forward, but has reinforcements. Freshman Olivia Nickerson comes in as another scoring option, a spot-up shooter who will help spread the wealth. The coach also predicts big steps up from sophomores Ariel Davis, Emma Need and Kora Pass, and junior guard Lilly Foster.
“I think everyone will have contributions in some way,” Hodgen said. “Definitely us four will have to step up and make shots.”
The sophomore and freshman class has plenty of experience outside last year’s varsity season, as well. That camaraderie is believed to be a help as the Indians hope to break into double-digit wins or put together an above-.500 record.
“We’ve played together for a while, so we know each other’s strengths (and) that makes it helpful when we get out on the court … to get the best out of everybody,” Scharer said.
Tangible signs of progress are important, but the key is the postseason. Twin Lakes hosts the sectional, and peaking at that tournament is the only way to keep playing once it starts.
“The big thing is rolling with the punches,” Bowsman said. “We have to come out to practice and go into each game prepared. Be mentally tough with a great attitude and great work ethic.”