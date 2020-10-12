OXFORD — He figured he’d be in the top 20, perhaps the top 10.
But second? That was beyond thought for Justin Scott.
Especially on a day where the wind had more room to roam and played havoc on every runner’s strategy and body at the Benton Central Sectional.
“Unexpectedly, I got second. I don’t know how I did it,” the Twin Lakes sophomore said of earning runner-up and leading the Indians to third place with 89 points, three ahead of North White.
Scott clocked a time of 17 minutes, 55 seconds, one second ahead of Seeger’s Ethan Hernandez.
“I felt great on that last straightaway (on the track),” Scott added. “At the start, I said I was going to try to keep my own pace for the first lap of the big square, and the second time I starting kicking it in, and started moving my arms more.
“The arms really helped. It was pretty tiring, though.”
John Peters and Allen Miller placed 14th and 15th, respectively, in exact times of 18:58. Peters crossed a quarter-step ahead of his teammate as they both sprinted to be first. It was a personal-best time gor Miller.
Twin Lakes’ next runner was Oliver Wright, who placed 32nd in 20:13. Jordan Lehocky rounded out the scoring by placing 34th in 20:26. Both also posted PRs, with Wright shaving 23 seconds off his previous PR.
Seventh runner Bruce Ramirez was 43rd in 21:33.
“The boys ran well,” head coach Mark Wyant said. “I’m worried about the gap between John and Allen and the other two (scorers). Our goal was to get to the regional as two teams, and we did.”
It was the same for the girls team, which placed third with 65 points. Twin Lakes was three points behind Hoosier Conference foe Benton Central.
“We were trying to get second, and I think we still did pretty good,” freshman Lilly Roth said. “We had to work with the wind today, because it was really windy. You have to use techniques to run in the wind … it makes you really tired, but you have to keep going.”
Added senior Tess Lilly, “I think we prepared for this and I’m happy with how we ran today, and how the results are going to turn out.”
Roth helped break up Seeger’s bid at a perfect score. She placed fourth in 20:52 as just one of two non-Patriots runners in the top seven.
Lilly (22:42) and Ariel Davis (23:06) placed 14th and 15th, respectively, while Ava Kaufmann was 17th (23:22) and Olivia Nickerson was 22nd (23:56) to close the team scoring, settinga new PR in the process. Twin Lakes was 13-14-15 in team scoring between Lilly and Kaufmann, and Nickerson’s team score was 19th.
Guadalupe Amador placed 30th in 25:04.
“Really just, ‘Get yourself out there, but not too fast, and hold your spot,’” Lilly told some of her younger teammates before the race. “It’s really nice to be in that team atmosphere, be together.”