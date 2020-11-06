Twin Lakes opened the season Thursday with all the anticipation that goes with a season opener and the realization this year might be like no other.
The Indians fell to Hoosier Conference rival West Lafayette, 81-68, while playing without three varsity starters quarantined Thursday morning and reigning White County Player of the Year Addison Ward because of injury.
“With only four varsity players and with four varsity girls out, we had thoughts of moving the game, but we feel that we need to play because we don’t know when we are going to get to play again,” Twin Lakes head coach Brad Bowsman said. “It’s just the next player up and do the best we can with what we have on the court.”
What it had Thursday was the debut of freshman Olivia Nickerson. Nickerson finished with 42 points, seven rebounds and two steals in the season opener and her performance had the Indians tied with the Red Devils at 27 at the 4 minute, 11 second mark of the second quarter.
After a West Lafayette timeout, the Red Devils outscored the hosts 14-2 the rest of the half and 10-0 to start the third quarter. The Indians were also hurt by 24 turnovers.
“The difference in the game was at the end of the first half and in the third quarter,” Bowsman said. “They started doubling Olivia and the other girls on the court weren’t confident with the ball which forced turnovers and we were really tired.
“They also hit open (3-pointers) on us, and we didn’t do a good job rotating to defend the three.”
The Red Devils hit 12 3s in the game and shot 42 percent from behind the arc. Sophomore Kennedy Martin finished with 25 points and six rebounds while Adrienne Tolen added 19 points.
“We shared the ball well. I’ve got an unselfish group that looks for good shots. I’m really excited about that because our offense will continue to get better and better,” West Lafayette head coach Jane Schott said. “We were just happy to be here and thankful we had an opportunity to play. My kids played hard and I’m surprised we put that many points up, but we shot the ball really, really well.”
Even in trying circumstances and in defeat, Bowsman was upbeat.
“We had girls step up big and take on bigger roles than they normally do. Olivia came out and shot well. I was very happy with Emma Need as well,” he added. “At the end of the game we moved better and incorporated more players in the offense.”
According to Nickerson, the season opener was just the start of something special once everyone returns.
“It was really hard because we were game-planning to have those other girls, but we got here early tonight and went over plays with the new people in there and trying to make it work,” Nickerson said. “Offensively, I really tried to move without the basketball, set good screens, and then also go back door because they were really overplaying me.
“We were dead in the third quarter because we were without (the varsity mainstays). That really hurt our defense because it wasn’t good.”
Nickerson finished 16 for 21 from the free-throw line and 4 for 5 on 2-pointers. She also went 6 for 13 from behind the 3-point line.
Emma Need added a career-high 20 points and eight rebounds. Lilly Foster was the only other Indian to score; she chipped in six points and eight rebounds.