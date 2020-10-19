LAFAYETTE — Tess Lilly will have another friend to run with. Justin Scott will try to improve on his performance.
Twin Lakes qualified three runners for the New Prairie Semi-State meet at Saturday’s Harrison Regional — Lilly, Scott and Lilly Roth. Lilly, a senior, and Scott, a sophomore go for a second consecutive season.
“Yeah, I’m excited,” Lilly said. “I’m really happy it’s not one or the other. I have someone at the line with me I get to start with. That means a lot.”
Added Scott, “I feel pretty great. I got in the top 20, which was my goal for the day.”
Scott placed 18th in 17 minutes, 26.8 seconds. At the very end, Seeger’s Kolton Pearson passed him (17:26.3-17:26.8), but Scott was the fourth individual to qualify for semi-state.
“Those two hills are really tough,” Scott said. “The second hill is one you have to push through to get going, because you need to start passing people in the woods. That’s where you have to start the kick … the kid from Seeger passed me at the end again, just like last year’s regional.”
The Indians boys scored 204 points to place eighth of eight teams. Thirty team placements separated Scott and Twin Lakes’ second runner, sophomore Allen Miller (60th, 19:13.4). Oliver Wright (19:50.9) led a 67-68-69 finish, with teammates Avery Condo (19:58.8) and senior Jordan Lehocky (20:12.3) closing out the scoring. Sophomore Bruce Ramirez (74, 20:58.7) and senior John Peters (75, 21:15.3) were the final runners across.
Roth was a second and placement better than Frontier’s Emma Blisset, and came in 14th in 20:29.6.
“She’s doing amazing,” Lilly said of the freshman. “And I am so very proud of her, proud of who she’s becoming as a runner even in her first year.”
Lilly qualified as one of the final couple individual runners, clocking 21:36.8 to place 33rd.
“The fact that it could have been my last race is really what got me through today,” she said, with a catch in her throat. “It’s really difficult once you get to the second hill because you just, you feel like you’re not going to make it.”
“You just know once you get up to the top of the hill, it means you have to go. You can’t give up at the hill.”